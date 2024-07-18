Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Bob Booker, a Grammy Award-winning writer and producer passed away on July 12 at 92. According to Deadline, his daughter, Laura Booker revealed that Booker passed away from heart failure at his Tiburon, California, home. Booker was a popular name who worked for 75 years in television, radio, movies, and the recording industry.

Grammy-winning TV producer and Writer Bob Booker dies at 92

Booker was popular for the Grammy Award-winning album, The First Family. Booker co-wrote and co-produced The First Family (1963), a parody of President John F. Kennedy and his family starring Vaughn Meader, with partner Earle Doud.

Who was Bob Booker?

Early life and career

Booker was born on August 1, 1931, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was employed at the age of eighteen to work as a TV host, news anchor, weatherman, camera operator, program producer, and director for a newly opened television station. Booker moved to New York City in 1960 and made his ends by penning a Playboy magazine article and creating a line of comedic record greeting cards.

The First Family-Bob Booker's breakthrough

However, he made his breakthrough with the First Family Album in 1963. The album became the fastest-selling and largest-selling after selling one million copies every week for the first six weeks. Eventually selling 7.5 million copies, the album became the fastest-selling and largest-selling record in the history of the record industry. Later on in the year, The First Family took home the Grammy for Best Album.

Booker's career trajectory

Booker wrote and produced over 400 television episodes including 50 Years of Country Music, Christmas Gold, the NBC Follies with Sammy Davis, Jr., the cult classic The Paul Lynde Halloween Special (1976), Cotton Club, and Comedy Break—where Ellen DeGeneres and other emerging '80s comics made their television debuts.

Booker wrote and produced sixteen more comedic albums, such as Al Tijuana & His Jewish Brass (1966), Out of the Closet (1977), and When You're in Love the Whole World is Jewish (1966).

Bob Booker and George Foster

George Foster and Booker later formed a team and wrote the script for The Phynx (1970) a cult film. Booker and George Foster also collaborated on further albums, such as the hugely popular You Don't Have to Be Jewish and When You're In Love, the Whole World is Jewish from 1965. He released 16 comedic albums between 1962 and 1967.

Booker is now survived by his wife, two daughters, and four grandchildren.

