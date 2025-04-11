Who Was Lucy Markovic? Everything We Know About Australia's Next Top Model Star as She Passes Away at 27

Trigger Warning: Mention of an individual's death.

Lucy Markovic, a 27-year-old model from Australia, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025, as confirmed on her social media page. Markovic gained fame after appearing on Australia's Next Top Model in its ninth season when she was a teenager.

Her family announced the news of her death on her Instagram page. They notified fans and followers that she died peacefully with her mother and grandmother around her and asked for some privacy as they grieved.

"Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed. She was at peace. Me, her mother, and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace," Lucy's family wrote.

Lucy made her debut with Versace in 2022. She revealed to Kult Australia the inspiration behind pursuing a modeling career at a young age. She attributed her passion for modeling to her sister, who models as well, and her mother.

She was reportedly "battling for life," as per an Instagram story. Elite Model Management, her agency, stated, "Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her," adding, "She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light," per CNN.

She retreated from modeling in the past few years while receiving treatment for an advanced medical condition. On Instagram, prior to her death, she revealed her four-year battle with a brain arteriovenous malformation that caused her seizures and eventually ended up being fatal to her.

Lucy Markovic had worked with not only Versace but also Oscar de la Renta, Bulgari, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and Victoria Beckham, among others.

