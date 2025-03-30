Who Was Richard Chamberlain? Shogun Star and Hamlet Actor Dies at 90 in Hawaii After Stroke

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Richard Chamberlain, prominently known for his work in projects like The Thorn and Birds and Shogun, passed away at the age of 90. The unfortunate news was announced by the actor’s publicist on Saturday. The veteran star suffered a stroke, which led to his death.

In a statement released by Chamberlain’s publicist in the media, it was mentioned, “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now.” It further read, “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.” The actor was present in Hawaii at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Chamberlain began his acting career with the production of Hamlet and other recreations of Shakespeare’s works. He was heavily lauded for his role, but the portrayal could not get him the ticket to the big screens.

The late actor went on to appear as England’s Edward VIII, novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, and WWII hero Raoul Wallenberg. Soon the actor stepped into the films and marked his appearance in notable titles such as The Three Muskeeters, The Last Wave, Petulia, and The Music Lovers. 4

However, the actor went on to be popularly known for his character as Dr. Kildare in the medical drama. He enjoyed his time as a recording artist in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady in 1993.

Chamberlain went on to be cast in Shogun, a mini-series based on the novel by James Clavell.

The actor’s looks played a huge role in making him an icon amongst the fans. His success was put to an advantage by the veteran star in a minor recording career by releasing Richard Chamberlain Sings.

Following the death of the actor, the condolences have been pouring in from the industry.