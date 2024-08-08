TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran actor Robert Logan has passed away at the age of 82, according to reports by PEOPLE. Logan took over from Edd "Kookie" Byrnes as the valet parking attendant on the renowned ABC detective series 77 Sunset Strip. He also played the father in several back-to-nature adventure films.

Logan's son, Anthony Logan, told PEOPLE that his father passed away on May 6 in Estero, Florida, due to natural causes. His family, however, decided to wait to announce his passing until Wednesday, August 7. The actor's family said this in a statement to PEOPLE. "He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familial love."

On May 29, 1941, Robert Francis Logan was born in Brooklyn. His mother, Catherine, was a housewife, and his father, Frank, worked as a banker. After relocating to Los Angeles with his family, he went to Junipero Serra High School.

Logan got a baseball scholarship to the University of Arizona, but he ended up attending Los Angeles City College due to a change in coaching. After catching the attention of a talent scout, Logan was signed on to play the slang-talking character of J.R. Hale, the parking attendant, on the ABC police series 77 Sunset Strip. He played the role for two seasons, from 1961 to 1963.

Following the cancellation of 77 Sunset Strip, Logan appeared in Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak episodes; he then teamed up with Byrnes again for the musical comedy Beach Ball (1965).

In the 1979–1980 NBC series A Man Called Sloane, he starred as a secret agent in the pilot Death Ray 2000. However, when the show was picked up, Robert Conrad took over.

Furthermore, Logan's resume listed his writing credits for the movies Kelly (1981) and A Night in Heaven (1986), as well as episodes of Riptide and 1st & Ten. In the late 1980s, he stepped away from acting to focus on documentaries. It was while working on the 1986 movie A Night in Heaven that the actor met his future wife, Alina.

Logan is survived by his wife Alina, son Anthony, daughter Courtney, granddaughters Elsa, Ingrid, and Alma, and siblings Logan, Theresa, Janet, and Timothy.

