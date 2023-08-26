'Why are you so scared of breasts?' When Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh took a stand against body shaming

Florence Pugh will not be body-shamed for wearing a revealing outfit, as she shouldn’t. Female body shaming is certainly still prevalent and ingrained in our society in 2022. Just ask Florence Pugh, who faced online backlash after wearing a tulle Valentino gown at the fashion house's haute couture show in Rome last year. The translucent garment, made by the brand's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, concealed her torso but revealed her breasts and nipples, which infuriated many people. In an Instagram post dedicated to the garment and its response, the actress said that she expected negative feedback.

Florence Pugh took a stand against body-shaming

In 2022, Florence Pugh wore a transparent Valentino gown that revealed her nipples. However, the Oppenheimer star looked amazing in a breathtaking hot pink tulle gown from Valentino's haute couture presentation in Rome on July 8.

The 26-year-old successfully manipulated her angles for breathtaking shots, which she subsequently posted on her Instagram account while lightheartedly challenging the photo-sharing app's censorship of bare nipples in her caption.

She wrote, "Listen, I knew there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on that incredible Valentino dress. We all knew what we were doing, whether it was harmful or beneficial. I was ecstatic to wear it and not the least bit frightened. I wasn't before, during, or after. What's been fascinating to observe and witness is how simple it is for guys to completely demolish a woman's body in public, proudly displayed for everyone to see. You even do it when your job titles and email addresses are in your bio?"

She further continued and spoke about the trolling. The actress said, "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers. What's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've accepted the complexities of my body that make me, well, me. I'm OK with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't tolerate seeing when I was 14. So many of you wanted to tell me how unhappy you were with my 'small chest' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested'. I've spent a long time in my body. I'm quite aware of my breast size and shape."

Pugh couldn’t understand why it was such a big deal and asked, "What's more troubling is Why are you afraid of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Is there only one? Perhaps none? What. Is. Absolutely. Terrifying. It begs the question, What happened to you to be so content with being so loudly upset by the size of my breasts and body...?"

She further spoke about her childhood and revealed how grateful she was: "I'm grateful that I grew up in a family of strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find strength in our wrinkles. To be outspoken about one's comfort. In this profession, it has always been my objective to scream 'f**k that and f**k that' whenever somebody expects my body to transform into an idea of what's sexy or sexually desirable."

The Oppenheimer star also revealed why she wore the dress: “I wore that outfit because I was aware. If being publicly abusive to women in 2022 is so simple for you, then the explanation is that you don't know. Grow a pair. People should be respected. Respect the human body. All women should be respected. Humans must be respected. I promise that things will get a lot better. And it's all because of two adorable, tiny nipples. Oh! The final slide is for individuals who are more at ease with that inch of darker skin being covered."

Florence Pugh’s post received a lot of applause

Florence Pugh’s post had received over 1.4 million likes and a slew of endorsements from celebrities and fans alike.

Billie Piper said, "Never looked better. You are very gorgeous. Beautiful, beautiful woman,

Jameela Jamil added, "You're a magnificent f***ing queen, and we don't deserve you."

Meanwhile, Joey King commented, "You are truly amazing. You put into words what so many people feel but are unable to express."

The Oppenheimer actor’s post demonstrated how much work remains to be done for society and, ahem, males to stop body-shaming women. While we wish there had been no need for the performer to speak out on this subject in the first place, we are grateful and supportive that she has.

She has a large fan base, including some very young females. If kids witness their idol not accepting any defamation against her body, they will hopefully be motivated not to allow other people's opinions to impact their connection with their bodies. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer.

