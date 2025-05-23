Cannes 2025 POLL: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as desi bahu in ivory saree or black beauty in shimmery gown? VOTE

There are strong reasons why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known as a Cannes veteran. Till now, the Bollywood actress has made two stunning appearances at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. With her first look, she paid homage to her Indian look by donning an ivory-gold saree. With her second look, she grabbed eyeballs in an embellished black gown. It’s time to VOTE for your favorite look of the B-town star!

Which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look from Cannes 2025 left you mighty impressed? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival twice. The Bollywood diva managed to impress many with both looks. Which one is your favorite? VOTE NOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ivory-gold saree Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ivory saree

While many B-town celebs made their appearances on the red carpet of Cannes 2025, fans have been early waiting to see what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will wear this year. Well, she lived up to all the hype and didn’t disappoint her fans. The Devdas actress experimented with her first look and came wrapped in a pretty handwoven ivory Banarasi handloom saree.

Honoring Indian handloom and bringing Indian weavers to the forefront, Mrs. Bachchan’s saree featured handwoven brocade motifs and zari detailing in real silver. Intricately created by master fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Aish’s Indian attire also featured a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta. Real silver and gold embroidery was carefully done on the edges, giving it a royal look.

With her head-turning saree, she paired heirloom jewelry delicately decorated with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds. The Josh actress went with subtle makeup but added a pop of color with her bold lips and sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black gown

For her second look on the red carpet, the Dhoom 2 actress channelized her inner Sunehri and arrived donning an embellished gown in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. Her long gown definitely floored many, with fans claiming she ate and left no crumbs.

The gown that made her steal the show at the global platform is a custom couture piece by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Named the ‘Heiress of Clam’, the attire is hand-embroidered and is accented with micro glass crystals. Along with the stunning gown, she rocked a long cape made of Banarasi brocade handwoven in Varanasi. According to the designer, the cape is inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

