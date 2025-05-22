‘Might Be Cooked’: Avengers Doomsday Set Intruder Gets Formal Warning From Marvel, Here’s Everything We Know

Avengers: Doomsday is still a year away from its release, and the crew members are making sure that the details about the upcoming Marvel movie do not leak on the internet. Amid keeping the plot and the storyline under wraps, the studios have issued a formal warning to an intruder who was present on the sets of the Avengers movie.

The user took to Instagram and informed his followers about the threat from the makers of the film. In his social media story, the set leaker mentioned, “Received my first formal threat.” He added, “Might be cooked.”

After the user, who goes by @theyneversawitcomingg on Instagram, shared a video from the sets of the movie, the fans in the comments asked him to be cautious. One of his followers stated, “If it’s real, be careful; they can sue you and you know it.” Another netizen commented, “Yeah, Kevin Feige is definitely going to come find you.”

The intruder captured the blueprint of Annie Reynolds’s home in the video and dropped it on the social media platform. While the video has since been removed, the leaker could face legal troubles by landing even in court.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the details from the Marvel sets have been leaked into the public domain. Previously, the studios filed a subpoena against Reddit after the users dropped a dialogue from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to mark the return of Robert Downey Jr., but this time as the supervillain, Dr. Doom. Additional cast members include Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Vanessa Kirby, and Pedro Pascal, among others.

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Other films in the Marvel lineup include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

