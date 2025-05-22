Diddy Trial: Kid Cudi Details Cassie Ventura Dating Timeline and Sean Combs' Alleged Arson Attempt Over Jealousy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse, racketeering, and violence.

Scott Mescudi, who goes by his stage name, Kid Cudi, took the stand at Sean Diddy Combs’ federal trials. The rapper and Cassie Ventura’s ex-boyfriend recalled the event when the father of seven broke into his house and even set his car on fire. Cudi shared about Combs’ acts of retaliation at the time when he was dating Ventura in 2011.

When Mescudi appeared in the court wearing a pair of jeans, a leather jacket, and a white t-shirt, the prosecutors began questioning him. First, the lawyers asked him about his relationship with Cassie.

Scott revealed, “We were friends and dated briefly.” He also noted that his ex-girlfriend and P. Diddy had some issues going on and that they were not together at the time.

Detailing when he had a heated exchange with Diddy Combs, Mescudi claimed that Ventura had called him in December, sounding “stressed, nervous, and scared.” She told her then-boyfriend that the rapper had known about their relationship and “she didn’t know what [he] would do.”

The Pursuit of Happiness crooner further revealed that he drove to his mansion after picking Ventura up. While on his way home, Cudi got a call from his staff member, who was scared, and he told him that Sean Diddy Combs was at his Hollywood Hills home. Kid Cudi immediately called the rapper and recalled asking him, “M*therfu*cker, are you in my house?” Combs responded, “I just want to talk to you.”

When Kid Cudi reached his home, he could sense a break-in. His dog was locked up in the bathroom, which is quite unusual, as that never happens.

Shortly after the incident took place, Mescudi and Cassie Ventura broke up. The musician then detailed the accounts of his car being set on fire.

Cudi shared that Ventura was in Los Angeles at the time, and he got a call from his dog sitter at 6:30 in the morning. The sitter told him that his car was being burned. The photos of the car explosion were also pulled up in the court.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs is facing trial on the charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

