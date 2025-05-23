Dilruba star Kiran Abbavaram and wife Rahasya Gorak welcome baby boy, don’t miss first glimpse of their newborn

Actor Kiran Abbavaram and his wife Rahasya Gorak are now parents. Yes, the couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sharing the happy news with fans on social media, the Dilruba star penned a heartfelt note. He also shared an adorable photo of himself kissing his newborn's tiny feet.

Advertisement

Kiran Abbavaram wrote in the caption, "Blessed with a Baby Boy. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Thank you @rahasya_kiran."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the actor made the post, his fans and friends took to the comments to shower him with well wishes. Rukshar Dhillon wrote, "Hearty congratulations! So happy for you both!" while Sravanthi Chokarapu commented, "Wowww congratulations."

Some of the other comments on the post read, "Knew it was a boy!! Congrats to you and the family—such a beautiful blessing," "Junior Abbavaram Vachadu," and more.

Kiran and Rahasya's wedding and love story

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got married in a grand ceremony on August 22, 2024, in Coorg, Karnataka. The wedding was held at a scenic resort and attended by close friends and family.

Sharing photos from the ceremony, Kiran penned, "Finally okati ayyam. We need all your blessings."

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Their love story reportedly began on the sets of their first film, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, which released in 2019. They started as friends and over time their bond turned into love. After dating for a few years, they decided to take the next step with their families' blessings and got engaged in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the couple announced their pregnancy in January this year. Sharing the news on social media, Kiran wrote, "Our love is growing by 2 feet."

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Kiran was last seen in the Telugu romantic action film titled Dilruba. The movie was released on March 14, 2025, and received mixed responses at the box office. However, his previous film, KA, was a massive success. The fantasy thriller even bagged the Best Film Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dilruba star Kiran Abbavaram shares his ‘uncomfortable’ encounter while watching Unni Mukundan’s Marco: ‘Walked out…’