New Parents at amFAR Gala: Ed Westwick-Amy Jackson Make Stunning Pair at Cannes Film Festival Event, PICS

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson stepped out looking marvelous in an all-black ensemble to get clicked at the amfAR Gala of the Cannes Film Festival. The couple sealed it with a kiss and cozied up together as they posed in front of the cameras.

For the outfits of the new parents in town, the Gossip Girl alum was charming in black pants, a blazer, and a white shirt. He also donned a luxurious watch to go with his complete outfit. The actor gelled his hair back and looked sharp beside his partner.

On the other hand, Jackson opted for a black off-shoulder gown for the event. The actress’s outfit had great detailing on the top that looked like pleats.

At the bottom, the dress had a body-fit structure and a train to cover the floor. For the jewelry, the actress chose a diamond choker and dangling earrings. Jackson kept her makeup light, with smoky eyes and a red lip. She threw back her gelled hair in a sleek bun.

The new parents’ all-black look came after the duo first served their casual looks upon their arrival at the Martinez Hotel in France.

Westwick donned a black sweatshirt and trousers as he posed alongside Amy. He threw on black shades and a baseball cap. The latter too looked gorgeous in her boss lady outfit.

The actress dresses in a similar color scheme to her husband. She chose to put on a black top, beige pants, and a grey blazer. Jackson also put on shades and carried a handbag with her.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in 2024. Within six months of marriage, the duo welcomed their son, Oscar. The celebrity couple confirmed the birth of their child on Instagram.