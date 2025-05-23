Ace Twitter Review: Is Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth's film a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ace has hit the big screens today, May 23. With its release across the country, fans are rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show. Now, social media is buzzing with reviews of the movie and they seem to be positive. If you're planning to book your tickets, take a moment to read these Twitter reviews shared by netizens first.

Advertisement

Early viewers of Ace have shared mostly positive reactions on social media. Many found it to be a light, harmless commercial entertainer. They said the first half takes a bit of time to build up, but the second half and especially the last few minutes keeps things engaging.

The unique Malaysian setting stood out and gave the film a fresh look. Rukmini Vasanth, in her Tamil debut, received appreciation for playing a full-length role.

Some viewers called Ace a refreshing and fun film filled with action, romance, and comedy. They felt it was a perfect stress-buster that lets audiences unwind. Vijay Sethupathi was praised for his leaner look and subtle performance. His comic timing with Yogi Babu was often mentioned as a highlight.

Others felt the first half was total fun and the tone shifted smoothly into a heist thriller at the interval. The music and background score by Sam CS and Jestin also received positive mentions. Many agreed the film is a watchable and enjoyable entertainer.

Advertisement

"#Ace - A tidy and harmless commercial entertainer that rides on the Vijay Sethupathi - Yogi Babu combo. The first half takes time to set things up but there are some fun stretches in the second half, especially in the 40 minute climax run. The Malaysian backdrop of the film sets it apart from other films in the genre, and Rukmini Vasanth gets a full-fledged role in her Tamil debut," read a review on X.

Read more reviews below:

The cast of Ace also includes Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, and Babloo Prithveeraj. Directed by Arumugakumar, the film has music by Justin Prabhakaran and Sam CS, with cinematography by Karan B Rawat.

ALSO READ: POLL: Vijay Sethupathi's Ace or Tovino Thomas' Narivetta, which film are you planning to watch this weekend?