Justin Baldoni Will NOT Summon Taylor Swift in Ongoing Blake Lively Feud; Know Why
Justin Baldoni will not summon Taylor Swift in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. The musician was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by the director of It Ends With Us.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.
Justin Baldoni will no longer summon Taylor Swift in his legal battle with Blake Lively. The It Ends With Us director has withdrawn the paperwork mentioning the musician and the documents that sought information about Swift’s interference in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel.
According to the media reports, one of the reasons behind dropping the pop icon’s name from the lawsuit was that Bryan Freedman and the team of lawyers representing Baldoni sought the details they required from the Bad Karma singer.
Swift and Blake Lively have known each other for over a decade, and the Grammy-winning singer is also the godmother to the actress’s four kids. Amid the ongoing legal drama, the sources close to the friends revealed that tension trailed in between the duo.
As for the announcement of Swift’s name being scrapped off the lawsuit, Lively’s reps told Deadline, “We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.’
They further stated, “We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”
In their statement to the media portal, Lively’s attorneys continued to share, “Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day.”
The legal drama between It Ends With Us co-stars has escalated since the actress first filed the lawsuit against Baldoni on the grounds of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. The latter also filed a countercase against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.
