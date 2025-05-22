Will Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Season 5 Hit Screens in 2026? New Release Date Hint Explored

Stranger Things season 5 is highly anticipated by the fans of the show. Finn Wolfhard previously dropped hints about the final bunch of episodes and claimed that it is going to be bittersweet for the cast members as well as the viewers of the show.

However, the question remains: when will the Millie Bobby Brown starrer hit Netflix? The release date for the final season of the show has not been revealed yet, but it will potentially drop in the later months of this year.

According to a source on X, the show will not be released in two parts but in three volumes instead. This means that the last batch of episodes will hit the digital screens in 2026.

The news has not been confirmed by Netflix yet. The release date for Stranger Things season 5 is expected to be revealed during the streaming platform’s annual event, Tudum. Apart from the sci-fi series, the event will also likely share details about other shows, including Emily in Paris and Squid Game season 3.

Previously, the media reports confirmed that after the conclusion of Stranger Things season 5, the makers of the show are coming up with an animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. It is not yet disclosed whether the original cast members of the show will return to the spin-off series or not.

Meanwhile, Netflix has already released the teaser for the upcoming season, which also unveiled the titles of the episodes, which include The Crawl, The Vanishing Of _____, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside up.

As for the cast of season 5, Millie Bobby Brown, Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink will reprise their roles.

All episodes of Stranger Things seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

