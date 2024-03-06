Why Did Reneé Rapp Postpone Her UK Shows? Find Out As Singer Shares Health Update

Reneé Rapp announced on Tuesday 5th March that she needed to make the difficult call to postpone two shows on the U.K./European leg of her Snow Hard Feelings Tour due to illness. Rapp informed her fans of the postponement with a post on X and opened up about having been sick for the majority of her 2024 tour dates.

Reneé Rapp postpones her UK shows

She said she would have to reschedule her afternoon and evening performances that were being presented by Vinilo Record Store and held at The Brook in Southhampton, England on March 7.

“guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show,” Rapp wrote. “I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it. I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury.”

"I want to keep delivering high quality shows [for] you,” she continued, noting that she plans to find new dates for the Southampton shows when she’s back in the U.K. for Reading & Leeds music festival in August.

She concluded by sharing why it’s important to her to focus on her recovery at this time. “this tour is everything to me but holy s--- am I burnt and I have to prioritize my health in this moment,” Rapp wrote. “love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly.”

Rapp has ended her U.K./European tour, which included shows in Paris and London from mid-February to early March. She is set to perform at Coachella on both weekends on April 14 and 21. Rapp will also make several other festival appearances throughout the late spring and summer. She toured extensively in 2023 to support the release of her debut studio album, Snow Angel, which was released in August. Her extensive tour began in September and lasted until early November.

Throughout the tour, Rapp went viral for her dynamic stage presence and powerhouse vocals, as well as her stand-out covers, including a recent performance of Beyoncé’s Daddy Lessons at her Paris stop and Justin Bieber’s One Less Lonely Girl at her Halloween concert in New York City.

Exploring Reneé Rapp's career

Reneé Rapp is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Rapp gained recognition for starring as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2019–2020). She reprised the role in the 2024 film Mean Girls and also contributed to its soundtrack. Rapp has also starred in the Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021–present).

In 2018, Rapp starred in Theatre Charlotte's Spring Awakening production, performed at the Supergirl Pro Surf and Music Festival, and participated in Broadway Back to School events. She read Monteen's role in Roundabout Theatre Company's Parade reading. In 2019, Rapp performed at BroadwayCon's Star to Be event, singing They Just Keep Moving the Line from Smash. She performed at Feinstein's/54 Below's 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy and FOR THE GIRLS event.

In 2019, it was announced that would be Rapp portraying Regina George in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls. She also appeared in Mindy Kaling's Max teen comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, playing Leighton Murray. The production closed on March 12, 2020, and was announced not to reopen in January 2021.

On December 9, 2022, it was announced that Rapp would reprise her role as Regina George in a film adaptation, Mean Girls.

On January 12, 2023, Rapp announced her first international performance of her debut EP Everything to Everyone. On January 19, 2023, she performed a three time venue upgraded sold-out show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

In February 2023, a deluxe version of her EP Everything to Everyone was released, featuring two new songs. Her debut studio album Snow Angel was released on August 18, 2023. On June 16, 2023, Rapp announced an international Snow Hard Feelings tour, supported by Alexander 23 and Towa Bird.[26] On November 17, 2023, a deluxe version of Snow Angel was released, featuring four new songs, including a remix of Tummy Hurts with Coco Jones. The official video for the remix was released on November 17, 2023.

In a October 2023 interview, Rapp stated that she did not have a desire to return to acting following the release of Mean Girls as she wants to focus on her music career and because of the anxiety the environment gave her.

On January 20, 2024, Rapp performed on the comedy and variety series Saturday Night Live where she performed Snow Angel and Not My Fault featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The episode was hosted by Jacob Elordi, and Rapp's Mean Girls predecessor Rachel McAdams introduced her set. Rapp also appeared in one of the sketches as "little lesbian intern Reneé".

