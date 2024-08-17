Emily in Paris Star Philippine Leroy Talks About Her Character's 'Revenge' Arch In Season 4; See Here

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Star Philippine Leroy is ready to discuss her character’s revenge arc in Season 4 of Netflix's hit series Emily In Paris. In a surprising moment, Levroy’s no-nonsense marketing executive Sylvie Grateau takes part in an expose against Louis de Leon, the head of fashion conglomerate JVMA, for his inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment at his workplace. Grateau works with journalists for the story, a decision that puts her business at high risk.

Leon was introduced to the audience in Season 3, and his abuse of power was evident: he slept with Grateau in exchange for a promotion. "I was really happy that we were getting into this little revenge moment for Sylvie," said the actress, also noted as a French model, to PEOPLE magazine. She then praised Darren Star, the creator of the show, for the decision to add this plot point to the show, since it raises an important issue.

This demon had been lingering for a long time, and she had initially hesitated to participate in the expose. This, as Leroy tells Netflix’s publication Tudum, would jeopardize her on-screen husband Laurent’s project. "Also, it’s an old story that she kind of buried in her subconscious that she doesn’t want to bring up because it is obviously painful,” she adds.

But now, with the position of seniority that she is in, Grateau feels that she owes it to all the younger women who have been in the same situation. “Younger women know that they have to talk, and they talk,” Leroy tells the publication, “but Sylvie feels that she has a responsibility to give the example that, ‘Guys, we don’t need to cope with those things.'" Of course, we can expect Grateau to come up as "more complex" character, Leroy assures.

Emily in Paris’ Season 4 will be rolled out in two parts. The first part has hit Netflix, receiving rave reviews from audiences and reviewers alike. The plot picks up from the events of Season 3, as we see the “misbegotten wedding” of Camille and Gabriel. The lead, Emily (played by Lily Collins), finds herself amid a romantic entanglement, between Gabriel and Alfie. The much-awaited second part will premiere on the streamer on September 12.

