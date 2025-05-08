Emily in Paris Season 5 Begins Production: Everything We Know About Lily Collins Starrer Including Actor Exits, Rome Filming, and More

Netflix has confirmed that the romantic comedy-drama series Emily in Paris is back in production for its fifth season. Taking to social media, Netflix shared a short clip and photos of filming underway in Rome. The caption on their post read, “lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production!”

Advertisement

In the video, Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper, can be seen with a new haircut walking alongside a new character, Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. Fans responded with excitement, with one commenting, “Hope she stays with him,” while another said, “Our Emily with her new haircut.”

After four seasons in Paris, the new season picks up where Season 4 ended, with Emily moving to Italy. In the final scenes of Season 4, Sylvie (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offers Emily a major role in Agence Grateau’s new Italian office.

Emily moves to the fictional village of Solitano with Marcello, who is the heir to a luxury cashmere brand. Season 5 is being filmed in Rome and is expected to premiere on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Most of the main cast will return for Season 5, including Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). However, Camille Razat, who played Camille, will not return this season.

Advertisement

While there is no confirmation on whether new characters will take center stage, Season 4 introduced Geneviève, a potential new rival for Emily. Geneviève, said to be the daughter of French director Luc Besson, has not yet signed the contract for Emily in Paris Season 5.

Lucas Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel, has shared his dissatisfaction with how his character has evolved. Speaking to Indiewire, Bravo said, “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1, and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him.”

Despite these comments, Bravo is confirmed to return for the new season. While Gabriel and Emily’s storyline remains open, Season 4 gave closure to Alfie’s character as he moves on with a new partner.

ALSO READ: Why Was Bella Ramsey Unable To Leave Their House For Months? The Last of Us Star Shares Shocking Diagnosis