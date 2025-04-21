Why Did Pope Francis Agree to Star in a Documentary? Recalling Director's Revelation Post Pontiff's Passing

Pope Francis has died aged 88, the Vatican confirmed today. He passed away at his residence, Casa Santa Marta, in Vatican City. The first Jesuit pope, and the first from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, Francis was also the first non-European pope since the 8th century.

During his lifetime, he made history not only as a religious leader but also as a rare figure in cinema, starring in a 2018 documentary titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.

The documentary was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wim Wenders, who was invited by the Vatican to create the film. Wenders said the Pope had agreed to appear in it because he wanted to speak directly to a global audience.

“He’s interested in everybody he meets, and in true communication,” Wenders told the BBC. According to the director, Pope Francis saw the film as a chance to share his message with as many people as possible.

Interestingly, Pope Francis had little personal interest in cinema. Wenders recalled, “I know for a fact the Pope doesn’t know movies.” In their first meeting, the Pope told Wenders he had never seen any of the director’s films. Despite that, he still agreed to participate in the project.

Wenders believed it was because of the Pope’s deep desire to connect with people, not because of fame or image. “He’s incredibly modest, a real, humble man. It’s not an act; he’s not an actor,” Wenders said.

In Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, the Pope often speaks directly to the camera, breaking the fourth wall and addressing viewers as if in a personal conversation. Wenders is never seen on-screen, making the Pope’s words the focus of the film.

“It comes from inside, from his convictions and his faith,” Wenders stated. “He doesn’t have it because he’s full of himself.” The director, known for working with stars like Mel Gibson and Alicia Vikander, said Pope Francis had the same kind of presence as top movie stars.

