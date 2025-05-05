What’s Next for Mindy in Emily in Paris Season 5? Ashley Park Spills on Filming, Music, and Big Surprises

Ashley Park, known for her role as Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris, is getting ready to return to Europe to film Season 5 of the hit Netflix show. The actress shared her excitement with Life & Style as she prepared for the upcoming season.

Ashley revealed that filming for Season 5 of Emily in Paris will begin soon. “It was recently announced that we start filming the season in a few weeks! I’m getting myself all packed up to head over to Europe for the summer months of filming!” she shared.

Advertisement

Ashley is especially eager to see more of Rome and Paris in the upcoming episodes. “I can’t wait for this season to show more of Rome and Paris, two cities that I’ve fallen in love with!”

The last season of Emily in Paris ended with a major cliffhanger. Camille (Camille Razat) called off her wedding to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), leaving viewers eager to see what happens next. Meanwhile, Mindy, played by Ashley, was preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest with her band.

Ashley teased that Season 5 will dive deeper into the characters’ lives. “We’re going deeper into these characters’ journeys, and I’m just really excited to explore more of Mindy’s world, both personally and musically,” she said.

While Mindy chases pop stardom in Emily in Paris, Ashley has her own dreams. She’s eager to return to the stage. “I would love to perform in a Broadway musical again,” she revealed. “I’ve done five shows, but it’s been years since I’ve been back. Whether it’s a classic revival or a new play, it would be a dream.”

Advertisement

Despite gaining global fame from Emily in Paris, Ashley Park remains grounded. She shared that filming the show marked her first time spending time in Europe, an experience that changed her life. Through it all, she said she still feels like herself but now has a deeper appreciation for connection, peace, and the people she keeps close.

Looking ahead, Ashley Park is also imagining an action-packed future. She mentioned that she and Florence Pugh recently had dinner together and talked about the idea of doing a Charlie’s Angels-style movie, saying they would have way too much fun with it.

What are you most excited to see in Emily in Paris Season 5? Mindy’s music journey Emily and Gabriel’s romance New scenes in Rome and Paris Surprise twists and cliffhangers

ALSO READ: The Four Seasons: Who Dies in Netflix Show Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Coleman Domingo, and More? Season 2 Possibility Explored