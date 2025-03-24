Why Was Harvey Weinstein ‘Banned for Life’ From the Vanity Fair Oscars Party? Graydon Carter Spills Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and sexual assault.

Graydon Carter has been spilling the details over the absence of Harvey Weinstein from the Vanity Fair Oscar Parties. In his new book, When the Going Was Good, the former revealed that Weinstein has been “banned for life” from entering the venue of the publication’s biggest after-event night.

The Canadian journalist stated that the producer had been charged as a sex offender and was the only celebrity to be ousted from the party over the years.

In his book, which was released last week, Carter revealed that Weinstein would often bring more guests with him than mentioned in the invitations and would even bully the staff members.

In conversation with Page Six, the journalist opened up about the producer’s behavior at the Oscars after-party and revealed, “He got banned from everything because he was rude to the staff and I didn’t like that.” Carter further added, “It was not from drink. It was just within him.”

As for his career as a journalist, Carter served as editor-in-chief from 1992 to 2017 and took over the responsibility of hosting the Vanity Fair parties following the death of agent Swifty Lazar.

Carter, in talks with the media portal, recalled that editor Sara Marks, who oversaw the guest list, “was the object of bribery, threats, and even abuse.”

Meanwhile, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of first-degree assault and third-degree rape. Nearly 80 women came forward to accuse the producer of the crime in 2017, and in 2022, he was sentenced to 16 more years after he was found guilty of three more charges.

Weinstein is currently in custody at Rikers, awaiting a retrial, which is scheduled for April 15, following the "egregious errors” found in the final judgment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.