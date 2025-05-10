Will Exes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Cross Paths at 2025 Cannes Film Festival? Here's What We Know

Cannes 2025 is all set to pack in star power with the latest feature films from prominent Hollywood stars and international directors such as Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Fans are wondering if the former Twilight co-stars will cross paths at this year's film festival.

Pattinson plays the starring role with Jennifer Lawrence in the thriller Die, My Love helmed by Lynne Ramsay. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart's much-awaited passion project, The Chronology of Water, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's book, will also debut in the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The Chronology of Water, starring Imogen Poots and adapted from Yuknavitch’s 2011 bestselling memoir, is the feature directorial debut of Stewart.

The official description of the movie, directed and co-written by Stewart, reads, "An Olympic swimming hopeful flees her abusive home via a Texas scholarship. After losing it to addiction, she studies under Kesey in Oregon. Through writing, family, and self-discovery, she overcomes her troubled past."

Meanwhile, on April 10, with the screening of Pattinson's Die, My Love for the Cannes committee post the official press conference, chief Thierry Fremaux unveiled the festival lineup.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who had a sensational romance, strong enough to even agitate Donald Trump with their breakup, allegedly last crossed paths in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, the former couple, both, attended Johnny Depp's daughter and Nosferatu actress, Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party at the Chateau Marmont in February 2018.

At that time, The Batman actor had just broken up with his then-fiancée FKA Twigs, while the Personal Shopper star was romantically linked to Stella Maxwell. Cut to 2025, Robsten (their former couple name) have been achieving new personal and professional milestones in their respective lives.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby girl in March 2024. And Kristen Stewart tied the knot with long-time partner Dylan Meyer in April 2025. The Cannes Film Festival takes place between May 13 and 24. Fans are left wondering about the possibility of their interaction after almost a decade.

