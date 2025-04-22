From Robert Pattinson to Dylan Meyer: Kristen Stewart’s Relationship History As She Finds Her Happily Ever After

Kristen Stewart has, over the years, grown more forthcoming about her love life, having moved from secretive early days to a more public relationship with her present partner and now wife, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Stewart's most famous relationship history can be traced to a highly publicized on-again, off-again romance with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, which had the entire pop culture glued to their keyboards, including Donald Trump. The on-screen pair started dating in 2009 after the chemistry they shared in the Twilight Saga carried over into real life.

The romance ended in 2013 after a mega cheating scandal in 2012 when she was caught cheating on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders. Stewart publicly apologized later. Prior to dating The Batman actor, Stewart briefly dated Michael Angarano, whom she met while filming Speak, but they called it quits in 2009.

After leaving Pattinson in the years that ensued, Stewart got through multiple relationships while increasingly making her life as a queer female in Hollywood loud. She had an on-again-off-again relationship with Alicia Cargile until 2016. Later that year, she was linked to musician St. Vincent.

Stewart reportedly dated model Stella Maxwell between 2017 and 2018. They reunited in 2019, after briefly splitting up, but then ended the relationship once and for all. In 2018, during her first break from Maxwell, Stewart was spotted dating Sara Dinkin.

In various interviews, Stewart has been open about the difficulty of dating in the public eye, especially when she was first coming out. She has discussed the internal struggle of needing to keep her personal life private and knowing how important visibility for queers is.

Later in 2019, Kristen Stewart started dating Dylan Meyer, who is a screenwriter. They got engaged in 2021. Stewart finally found her road to a happily ever after as she got married to Meyer in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in April 2025.

