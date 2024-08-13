Will Jared Padalecki Star In Fire Country Season 3 And Its Potential Spinoff? Here's What Report Says

Jared Padalecki has joined the cast of Fire Country for its upcoming third season on CBS. He will appear in three episodes as a recurring character named Camden, a Southern California firefighter with a laid-back surfer vibe who quickly notices Bode’s (Max Thieriot) potential, reported Deadline. Here's all we know so far.

The first Fire Country spinoff called Sheriff Country and starring Morena Baccarin, was recently picked up for the 2025-26 TV season. CBS Studios has been keen to keep Padalecki involved after Walker, where he was the star and executive producer. Despite being CW’s most-watched show, Walker was canceled due to financial reasons. He also worked on the prequel series Walker: Independence.

Padalecki is best known for his role in the long-running series Supernatural, where he starred alongside Jensen Ackles for 15 seasons. There have been talks of Padalecki and Ackles reuniting with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke on the Amazon series The Boys, where Ackles currently plays Soldier Boy.

Fire Country premiered on CBS in 2022 and quickly became one of the network’s top shows. A spinoff called Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin, has already been ordered.

Given Padalecki’s connection with the studio, his character’s storyline in Season 3 could potentially lead to another spinoff, though nothing has been confirmed yet. CBS and CBS Studios have not commented on this possibility.

Fire Country was the most-watched new broadcast series in its first season, and CBS sees it as a strong candidate for building a franchise with multiple spinoffs. CBS President and CEO George Cheeks emphasized the show’s potential, noting how special it is and how it could be the foundation for a new franchise, per Deadline.

Fire Country returns for its third season on October 18, follows Bode Donovan, a young convict trying to shorten his prison sentence by joining a firefighting program in Northern California. Max Thieriot leads the cast alongside Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

The show was co-created by Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, who all serve as executive producers along with showrunner Tia Napolitano, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed.

