Justin Bieber's Mom Unbothered By Son's Divorce Rumors, Offers Full Support to Hailey Bieber on Her First Mother's Day: 'Gift To...'
Hailey Bieber shuts down divorce rumors with a heartwarming Mother’s Day tribute, receiving full support from her husband Justin Bieber’s mother.
Hailey Bieber is not like a regular mom; she is a cool mom. The Rhode founder is celebrating her first Mother's Day this year with heartwarming snaps with her son and plenty of support from her husband, Justin Bieber's mom, while brushing aside divorce rumors.
Hailey shared a social media tribute on May 11, posting unseen images of herself and her son. She captioned the image with a humble yet emotional remark, asserting that she loves being Jack Blues' mom. She also sent everyone best wishes for Mother's Day, 2025.
Among the pictures was a black-and-white snap of baby Jack Blues' little feet placed on Hailey's. Another selfie captured the infant in a rainbow-colored hat crawling, his face away from the camera. Hailey also had throwback pictures capturing her pregnancy timeline, cradling her baby bump.
Hailey captioned, "i love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day." On her Stories, she also shared the famous 'cool mom' meme from Mean Girls (2004) featuring Amy Poehler's character, Mrs. George, aka, Regina George's mother.
Pattie Mallette, Justin's mother, posted a picture of Hailey holding Jack Blues with a tribute post wishing her daughter-in-law a happy Mother's Day while calling her a gift to their family. Mallette wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day, Hailey; you are such a gift to our family—graceful, strong, and full of love."
She added, "Watching you step so fully and beautifully into motherhood has been such a joy. I love you."
Meanwhile, Justin, 31, also reposted his wife's carousel post on his Instagram Stories, placing his own Mother's Day greeting atop one of the black-and-white photos of Hailey holding Jack's foot. This came after several rumors surrounding the couple's marital woes and the Sorry singer's deteriorating mental health fueled speculations of divorce.
Over the past few months, the pair has provided fans with sporadic peeks into their family life. For instance, Hailey commemorated her son's 7-month milestone by sharing a photo of them in March.
Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, became a first-time mom in 2024. Despite continued scrutiny, the couple has quashed divorce rumors with explanations, dispelling gossip regarding their relationship status.
