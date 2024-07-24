Will Lady Gaga Perform At 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony? Pop Star's Recent Paris Sightings Fuel Speculation

As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, speculation is rife that pop superstar Lady Gaga could deliver a striking performance at the highly anticipated opening ceremony on July 26.

The whispers of Gaga’s participation in the upcoming festivity come following the singer’s sighting in the French capital on Monday, July 22. The 38-year-old, per fan videos shared online, was seen waving and blowing kisses to her admirers.

She was also spotted heading to an undisclosed location while attempting a disguise in black shades and a gray hoodie. Fans believe Gaga went to rehearse her performance for the Olympics’ opening ceremony.

A teaser video from the Olympics’ official social media also hinted at a special guest

The clip, posted on July 19, featured a mystery figure seated and covered head-to-toe in metal armor while foreboding music played in the background. The figure then buckled up their belt and draped the Olympic flag like a cape as they walked off into the distance. “You haven't seen anything yet,” the video teased. “See you on July 26.”

Fans also have theories about Céline Dion being the guest performer at the Olympics kick-off later this week. Reports from TMZ, Variety, and other media outlets also hint at a potential comeback for the My Heart Will Go On singer following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly, who will lead the 2024 Summer Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies, refused to comment on scheduled performances in a recent interview with AP. He, however, noted that the opportunity to grace the once-every-four-years coveted event will be “very meaningful” for the artists who perform.

Whether or not Lady Gaga performs at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, she already has a full schedule

Speculations of Gaga’s involvement in the Olympic Opening Ceremony come at a busy time in her multifaceted career. She is set to portray Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film will open in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Moreover, Gaga is also currently working on her seventh studio album, which she said was “unlike anything I’ve ever made before.” In a July 18 Instagram post, Gaga expressed that she couldn’t wait for her fans to hear what she’s working on. The post featured the Bad Romance singer in front of a studio microphone. Per a People source, Gaga has been happier and more creative than ever while working on new musical material.

