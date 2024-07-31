Will Meemaw Appear In Young Sheldon's Sequel Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage? Annie Potts Teases Her Appearance

Annie Potts has hinted at what's next for her character, Meemaw, in the new show Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, following the end of Young Sheldon. This new series, which is a continuation of Young Sheldon, will focus on the characters Georgie and Mandy and their families.

Annie Potts teases the appearance of her character Meemaw in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Potts recently shared a picture on Instagram of her character's sign on set, along with the show's official logo. Another photo shows her with Rachel Bay Jones and Melissa Peterman. Jones, who played Mandy's mom in Young Sheldon, and Peterman, who played Brenda Sparks, will be part of the new series.

Jones's character Audrey and Will Sasso's Jim McAllister will be series regulars. Mandy's brother, Connor, will be played by Dougie Baldwin, taking over from Joseph Apollonio. Jessie Prez will also star as Ruben, an employee at Jim's tire shop.

Will Meemaw appear regularly in Meemaw in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage?

It's uncertain if Meemaw will continue to appear after the first episode. The show will be shot as a multi-camera sitcom, similar to The Big Bang Theory, with a live audience. The show will focus on Montana Jordan's Georgie and Emily Osment's Mandy, with guest appearances from original Young Sheldon stars. In the first episode, Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper) and Annie Potts (Meemaw) will appear, though these were filmed separately from the live studio audience.

While it's not confirmed if Meemaw and Mary will appear in more episodes, CBS might bring Mary back, given her significant role in the family's storyline after George's death, as established in The Big Bang Theory.

The new series may also feature other familiar characters, including Raegan Revord's Missy, who is set to appear in the second episode.

It's not yet confirmed if Iain Armitage will return as Sheldon Cooper, but there's a possibility he could appear in a holiday episode. The show's producers have expressed interest in bringing back the Young Sheldon characters occasionally, without making them regular guest stars.

Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon, mentioned that he'd love to return if asked, and he's also excited to watch the new show. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to premiere on CBS on October 17, 2024.

