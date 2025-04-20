Will Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash Return to 9-1-1 Despite Shocking Death Scene? Creator Hints at Possibilities

The fans of 9-1-1 were left shocked after Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash was killed off in last week’s episode titled Lab Rats. The actor has been one of the regulars on the show and has portrayed the role of the first responder since the series premiered in 2018. However, despite Krause’s exit from the drama, the showrunner, Tim Minear, revealed to Variety that the character would still appear in the upcoming episodes.

While sitting down for a conversation with Media Portal, the creator of 9-1-1 also shared why it was the perfect time to kill off the character.

Minear explained, “Normally, I wouldn’t do a big two-part thriller in Episodes 14 and 15. Now here’s a little bit of the sausage-making: they were shot as Episodes 13 and 14, but I knew that there was going to be a break after Episode 15, and what I didn’t want to do was make this the season finale, because I felt like you need at least three episodes after.”

He further added, “So I shot Episode 15 and aired it as Episode 13. We shot it super fast so that 14 and 15 could be this two-parter, and then I would have three episodes to deal with the aftermath.”

The creator of the drama series continued to state, “So it’s not like Bobby dies and then everyone goes on with their day. I think you need three episodes for the audience and the characters to get their heads around it.”

Tim Minear added that while the last three episodes were not much of a therapy session for the audience, they provided with the thrill and adventure, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. He also claimed that the next three episodes of the show will revolve around Bobby’s death.

When asked by the interviewer if the fans will get to see the character in a ghost form or otherwise, the creator confirmed that episode 15 of season 7 was certainly not Krause’s last appearance.

9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu.

