9-1-1: THIS Major Character Killed Off in a Shocking Twist; Actor Pens an Emotional Goodbye to the Show

It is the end of Bobby Nash in 9-1-1. Peter Krause, who has played the popular character in the show since the beginning, has been killed off in the latest episode, giving the fans a major shocker. In the episode titled Lab Rats, Nash breathes his last while risking his life on the job as the first responder.

In his statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor claimed that he would dedicate his role to all those first responders and officers who risk their lives to save the citizens.

Krause said an emotional goodbye to his character in a long note, showing gratitude to the Los Angeles Fire Department, as well as thanking the makers for giving him a role alongside Angela Bassett, who plays the character’s love interest on the show.

The actor, who shares a son with his ex, Christine King, mentioned in his letter, “Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this.” Krause further revealed, “First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

He also acknowledged his fans’ feelings, stating that he is aware of the twist coming in as a shocker for the viewers. “It is a loss,” the TV star said.

Moreover, in his statement, Peter penned, “In October 2017, through him, we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace.”

He continued to add, “On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant, where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy.”

Krause expressed gratitude to his cast and crew members, adding that their kind and complimentary words meant the world to him.

9-1-1 is available to watch on Hulu.

