Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give Up UK Security? Verdict Out in State-Funded Protection Appeal

Prince Harry lost his final bid to reinstate state-granted security in the UK. The Duke claimed the security was unfairly taken away after he stepped down as an active working royal and moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

On Friday, May 2, Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos dismissed the appeal, according to People magazine. The outlet also reported that two other judges agreed with the verdict. Vos ruled that the Duke was no longer a working royal and was living abroad.

Therefore, he was no longer among the group of individuals that RAVEC was meant to automatically provide security for on a day-to-day basis. “Outside the U.K., he was outside the cohort,” Vos’s verdict stated.

However, while in the UK, security will be provided to the Duke and his family depending on the circumstances. “It was impossible, I said in my judgment, to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate. Indeed, it seemed sensible,” Vos ruled, according to the outlet.

Harry flew back to his home country from California to attend the two-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on April 8 and 9. He has been fighting to restore state-funded security during his visits to the UK for years.

Speaking to the outlet, he admitted to being “exhausted and overwhelmed” throughout the process. His legal team has described the legal battle as a fight for his life. In February 2024, Harry lost the initial case against RAVEC for downgrading his security in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that his “worst fears” were confirmed. He also stated that his family’s future depended on the verdict. “This one has always mattered the most,” he added.

Harry had reportedly hoped for help from his father, King Charles, who is the ceremonial head of state. However, a source close to the Palace confirmed that there is still distance between the father and son. “I don’t think there is any rapprochement. Nothing has changed,” the source added.