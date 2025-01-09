Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have To Vacate Their Montecito Residence Amid The Brutal Wild Fires In L.A.? Here's What We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might soon have to evacuate their Montecito home amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. According to reports released by the government and various organizations, Santa Barbara County, where the former royals currently reside, is on high alert as the fires could soon spread to the area. Amidst the smoke and brutal flames, the region is also said to be at risk of power outages.

Officials have notified Montecito residents of potential power shutdowns, which could begin as early as 6 p.m. on Friday. It has been revealed that the lights and electrical appliances will be turned off starting at 9 a.m.

Ahead of the news of the potential evacuation, the Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account to share a video urging her fans and followers to help others in need while also staying safe themselves.

The news of the possible evacuation of the Duke and Duchess, along with their two children, comes shortly after the Suits alum revealed the sad news of her rescued beagle's passing.

In the caption alongside the video, Markle shared, “I have cried too many tears to count." She further added, “The type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s OK too.”

On Tuesday, Los Angeles declared an emergency in the state amidst the areas being engulfed by wildfires. Multiple celebrities have been evacuated from their residential areas.

