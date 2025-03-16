Will SZA Return as Alyssa in One of Them Days Sequel? Singer Jokes Co-star Keke Palmer is 'Tired' of Her

SZA hints at a potential sequel to One of Them Days, and that too without Keke Palmer. The rapper recently made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, where she talked about the creative team already working on a follow-up storyline for her 2025 film.

While SZA is excited to return to the screens with the reprisal of her character of Alyssa, she isn’t sure if Palmer would be up for the return to her role of Dreux.

During her conversation with the talk show host, the musician joked, “Keke’s tired of me. She’s gotta be.” She further stated, “But she’s chock-full of energy. I would be so honored to be involved in anything that they did again. I would just literally try way harder knowing what’s at stake; people will be watching, and I can play into that.”

Meanwhile, the R-rated comedy-romance revolves around two roommates, who race against time to get the money together after Alyssa’s boyfriend steals it all away.

As for the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, “When her boyfriend takes her rent money, Alyssa and her roommate race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.”

Following its release in theaters on January 17, the movie worked well on the box office and marked SZA’s acting debut.

As for her collaboration with Palmer, the duo have previously stepped up together to host the Saturday Night Live in 2022.

Advertisement

Apart from the musician and Palmer, the movie also stars Maude Apatow, Patrick Cage II, and Kat Williams, among others. The film is penned by Syreeta Singleton and the director’s chair was taken over by Lawrence Lamont.

One of Them Days is still available to catch in cinema halls.