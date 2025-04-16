Will Taylor Swift’s Next Album Feature Boyfriend Travis Kelce? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Taylor Swift falls under the category of artists who aren’t shy about creating lyrics inspired by their personal experiences. The songstress is known for doing so by planting Easter eggs in her albums and music videos.

With this in mind, the question remains: will her beau, Travis Kelce, be featured in her next album? Fans can’t help but swoon over the major couple goals they embody. So it's only natural for rumors to circulate that the NFL player’s name might be directly mentioned in Swift’s upcoming lyrics.

Advertisement

Many Swifties believe that some tracks from The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last year, were inspired by Kelce. Fans think that the song The Alchemy appears to reference the athlete.

Another song from the album that Swifties believe alludes to her beau is none other than So High School. Both tracks are thought to contain references to their romance and to football.

Swift and Kelce are one of the internet’s favorite couples. If the singer were to include his name directly in one of her next album’s songs, Swifties would surely rejoice.

As for her next album, it appears that the songstress has already begun working on it. Back in February, The Express reported that, according to an insider at AEG, “Taylor is in the development stages of her new album, which will be released at the end of the year. She wrote songs backstage on her last tour, and bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."

Advertisement

The source added that those who have heard some of the “ideas” revealed that the album is “inspired by a lot of what she’s been through, including her relationship with Travis and changes in her friendships—specifically with Blake Lively .”

Do you think Travis Kelce will get a direct shoutout in Taylor Swift's next album? Yes No Maybe

ALSO READ: Who Would Win Between His Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher? Ben Affleck REVEALS