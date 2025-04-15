Is Taylor Swift Taking Over Whitney Houston’s Role in The Bodyguard Remake? Check All Clues

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing with speculation that the pop star might star in the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard. The romantic thriller originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in 1992. Now, Sam Wrench, the director of Swift’s 2023 concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is confirmed to direct the new version, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wrench has a growing reputation in film and recently worked on A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. His past work with Swift has fans thinking she could be cast in the lead role.

Swift’s connection to the project seems stronger due to her recent collaboration with Wrench. The Eras Tour film, which he directed, was a global hit. It captured Swift’s Los Angeles shows and became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning USD 261.7 million worldwide.

The screenplay for the remake is being written by Jonathan Abrams, who recently wrote Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2. The project has been in development for over a decade. A previous version was written by Matthew Lopez. While there’s no official casting confirmation, the development team’s strong industry background and Swift’s massive fanbase could push the project forward quickly.

Tyra Banks shared her casting thoughts during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. She suggested Taylor Swift for the lead role and Idris Elba for the male lead. “I think Taylor Swift, ’cause business and commerce, art, she would freakin’ sell like crazy,” Banks said.

She also added, “I’m a Black girl, it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl, Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!" When asked why she didn’t consider herself for the role, Banks replied, “Hell no. We need somebody that can really sing.”

