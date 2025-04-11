Travis Kelce is 'Outraged' at Kanye West's Remarks on Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Wants 'Man to Man' Confrontation; Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual harassment.

Kanye West has come under fire again, and this time for his disturbing comments in now-deleted tweets, one of which included Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber. It seems that the comments that he made did not sit well with the songstress’s beau, Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

According to Firstpost, in one tweet, West reportedly wrote, "I’ll show you an example of racism. Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f****d Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me. Oh I forgot. I can’t hold water," adding, “ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

Later, he reportedly shared, "I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F*** HE KNOW THAT," adding, "IM MAD I HAVENT F****D TAYLOR SWIFT…YET.”

As per The Daily Mail, an insider close to Kelce stated that he is furious and has suggested confronting West physically “man to man.”

The source also revealed to the outlet about the NFL star’s frustration with the fact that responding to the rapper’s tweets publicly will only “give more attention to the lies.

The insider shared about Swift being “clearly upset” about the same issue that her beau is “supporting her,” adding, “There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face.”

Advertisement

It seems that Gorgeous singer herself is not staying silent as she filed a cease and desist against the Flashing Lights vocalist. As per the Daily Mail, the source shared that this time Ye has “gone too far,” and that his allegations are not just untrue but they are also defaming.

The insider also reportedly stated that this is not the rapper, just “gossiping,” they continued, “This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career.”

The source shared with the publication that the singer felt that she did not have any option but to issue a cease and desist.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Will Eric Dane Step Away From Euphoria Season 3 Amid ALS Diagnosis? Actor Reveals