Adolescence Director Eyes Next Project Post Netflix Success; to Helm Film Adaptation of The Alchemist: REPORT

Philip Barantini, who is currently being praised for his absolute work in Adolescence, has been approached to direct a movie based on the globally loved novel The Alchemist. Reports related to the new development surfaced recently, with even more big names from the Hollywood film industry being associated with the highly anticipated project.

As per Variety, the outlet that reported the words of sources, Philip Barantini, who happens to be a former actor and also a renowned filmmaker, is in discussions to work on an epic outing adapted from the aforementioned novel.

Further reports suggest that Legendary would be producing the project based on the work of fiction that was brought forth by Paul Coelho. For those unversed, The Alchemist was first published in 1988. The novel went on to sell more than 150 million copies while also topping the New York Times best-seller list for more than 400 weeks.

Moreover, The Alchemist even holds the record of being the "most translated work by a living author".

Talking about the filming dates, Legendary is planning for a 2026 production start, as per another source. Meanwhile, even Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Palmstar have been reported to be on board developing and working on the outing. TriStar would be looking into the worldwide distribution of the movie in discussion.

Interestingly, Jack Throne– who is widely known for his work on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as well as His Dark Materials– will be penning the movie.

In case Philip Barantini agrees to be on board, he would be joining the crew directly after his current in-production series, which is the third installment of Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Surprisingly, even this series has been written by Jack Thorne.

Phillip Barantini’s currently high-grossing series Adolescence went on to become a great success, being Netflix’s fourth-biggest English language series ever.

