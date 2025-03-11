With Love, Meghan on Netflix: When the Duchess of Sussex Set the Record Straight for Star Mindy Kaling for Calling Her 'Meghan Markle' Instead of the Royal Title

The conflict between the royal family and Meghan Markle is a long one. Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan might have left Royal life and England many years back, but the duet continues to emphasize the usage of their official royal titles and names. One such example was noted in Meghan's latest Netflix venture, With Love Meghan, where she invited Mindy Kaling for a lunch outing.

Meghan Markle revealed she no longer uses her maiden name, preferring 'Sussex' to match her children’s last name. The Duchess of Sussex shared this detail while speaking with Mindy Kaling on the second episode of her new Netflix cooking show.

During their conversation, Kaling referred to her as 'Meghan Markle,' prompting Meghan to correct her. “It’s so funny that you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know I’m Sussex now,” she told Kaling.

Meghan explained her decision, saying, “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name.’”

Her children’s surnames were updated after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to use their princely titles under royal rules. Originally born as Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, they are now recognized as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Meghan’s own name on Archie’s birth certificate was initially listed as “Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” However, it was later revised to “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” removing her first and middle names. Though Meghan and Harry stopped using “HRH” after stepping back from royal life, they continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As the video hit the internet, many viewers criticized Meghan Markle for insisting "Sussex" is her last name. @tracywindsor6263 wrote, "Her last name is NOT Sussex," while @tanyaclark3474 added, "Sussex is her title, not her surname, she is just so clueless it's embarrassing." @bobochan2005 questioned her choice, saying, "After all the pain she caused to the British royal family, she still insists on using a royal last name in public?"