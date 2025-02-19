XO, Kitty Update: Season 3 to Have Five New Characters? Find Out

After a successful sophomore season of XO, Kitty, Netflix confirmed a follow-up season with an official announcement on February 14. Spoiler alert! Now that Kitty (Anna Cathcart) has been granted an extension on the Heritage scholarship for another year, she won’t be leaving KISS anytime soon.

How will her staying at the university impact her relationship with Min Ho? There are a lot of loose ends that the third season will likely tie up. But the good news for fans is that these cliffhangers will be resolved sooner than anticipated!

According to What’s on Netflix, production for Season 3 is scheduled to begin in South Korea sometime in April 2025. Moreover, filming is expected to wrap up in June 2025, after three months of shooting.

Reportedly, the show will introduce new characters to enhance the diverse representation of the LGBTQ+ community. One of these characters is allegedly named Marcus, described as a filthy rich, spoiled, and sexually ambiguous individual. Some might find him to be the perfect blend of Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl and Sebastian from Cruel Intentions.

Marcus is dangerously charming and always one step ahead of his peers. However, the intellectual charmer might soon turn into a lethal stalker after someone from the university captures his attention.

Apart from Marcus, two other new additions, Ji-Young and Philippa, will be the show's new recurring characters in Season 3. Ji-Young is described as a middle-aged Korean expat and an accomplished fashion designer based in either Great Britain or the United States.

Advertisement

Her character is the chicest of them all—but not in a cold way. “One minute, she’s your BFF; the next, she will read you for filth,” her description teases.

As for Philippa, she is an ambitious second assistant in the cutthroat fashion industry. She seamlessly manages her high-pressure role and wears it as a badge of honor. However, her hidden insecurities about her hard-earned position in the fashion world often get the best of her, prompting her to maintain an icy-cold exterior. She demands perfection and is ruthless toward her subordinates.

Stay tuned for more updates! Meanwhile, XO, Kitty Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.