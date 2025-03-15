Yellowjackets Season 3: Steven Krueger Addresses Theory on Coach Ben Burning Down the Girls’ Cabin; ‘Seems Like a Tinderbox to Me’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from Seasons 2 and 3 of Yellowjacktes.

It was shown in season 3 that Ben Scott, who is the coach of the Yellowjackets soccer team, was arrested and put on trial, under the allegations of burning the team’s cabin back in the season 2 finale.

While there had been no definite answer if Ben Scott had actually done the deed, the star who plays the character Steven Krueger recently shed some light on the fictional event that was seen in the series.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Krueger was asked if his character of Coach had burned down the cabin and whether he was guilty or not. Responding to the question, the actor mentioned that he has two answers, one of which is his own “internal answer,” and the other happens to be from the perspective of the viewers. Talking as an audience of Yellowjackets, Steven Krueger stated that a human being shouldn't be blamed for the burning of a cabin.

“We were literally in a God knows how old, dry, wooden cabin,” he added, also stating that Yellowjackets even showed an open fireplace with a raging fire and also 50 candles with no one being awake to witness what exactly had caused the fire.

“Seems like a tinder box to me! I think it probably was just an accident. But that speaks to the state of mind of all these people, right?” he added.

Steven Krueger further stated that everyone in Yellowjackets is “ratcheted up” and is only trying to blame it on someone or something that makes sense to them.

Talking about Ben, the actor stated that his problem is that he was hiding behind a mask for his entire life, and never got to live as the person he was.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes every Friday on Paramount+.