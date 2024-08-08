Kanye West Reveals He 'Was Drinking' When He 'Put Up the DEFCON Tweet'; Says Alcohol Turned Him 'Grey'

Kanye West is trying to come clean about his antisemitic comments made back in October 2022, which led to massive outrage by fans and others alike. Appearing on an episode of Right Wing commentator Candace Owens' podcast, Ye talked about the incident and what had happened as he posted the comments on X (formerly Twitter).

“I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet,” the Donda rapper clarified on the podcast, “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy. It turns us gray. The demons [come out].” The episode, which included several revelations, was filmed back in 2022 but has been only released now. The anti-semitic attacks on the platform cost Kanye several brand deals, a suspension from Twitter, and a massive backlash.

Owens then asked why he had not revealed this detail to the public earlier, to which he replied that he did not want the words to be “discredited,” considering they were still the “truth” to him. His reasoning is similar to what the rapper said in his defense after the highly publicized VMAs saga took place. Back in 2009, as mega-pop star Taylor Swift won the VMA award for Best Music Video, Kanye stormed the stage to take the mic and controversially spoke out about how he thought Beyonce was the rightful recipient of this award.

This sparked a slew of comments from people around and gave birth to the longstanding feud between Swift, West, and the latter’s ex-wife and socialite Kim Kardashian. “If I had to do it all over again, what would I have done? Would I have worn a leather shirt? Would I have drank half a bottle of Hennessy and given the rest of it to the audience?” the rapper addressed the 2009 situation at the 2015 VMAs, where he took the stage to receive the award.

Kanye just released the much-awaited record Vultures 2, which is a product of the collaboration between him and Ty Dolla Sign. The album addresses a multitude of topics, one of the most prominent being the subject of Kim and Kanye’s divorce and the subsequent co-parenting.

