'You Are Free Now': John Amos' Daughter Laments Losing Out Chance To Bid Final Goodbye To Dad In Emotional Post Days After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannon Amos, who is the daughter of the late actor John Amos, recently made an emotional post talking about her father’s death. As she mentioned that it was with the rest of the world that she had found out about her father's death, the daughter, Shannon, also spoke of her state and shock in a recently uploaded social media post.

On Instagram, Shannon Amos expressed the family's deep longing for closure in the wake of her father’s death. She lamented the missed opportunity to bid him a proper farewell, to be by his side, to offer healing, and to guide his spirit as he departed.

Shannon then added that John had been in her dreams before he departed, and she had lit a candle for him, lighting his path.

"I asked family to do the same. I prayed and asked the ancestors to hold you, as I made an offering to Yemayah to cleanse your soul. You are free now my beloved Daddy. You are free," the daughter had written in her caption.

The post came after Belinda Foster, longtime publicist of the actor, had shared with PEOPLE that Sahnnon's brother, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, was under a strict no-contact order from the Superior Court of New Jersey. The son of John Amos was ordered to make no direct or indirect contact with Shannon following the complaint that she had made.

It was KC who had first opened up to PEOPLE, stating that the TV icon had died of natural causes in L.A. on August 21. KC had made this statement on October 1, 2024.

Talking about the other family members, they suspect that John might have been cremated, as KC wanted to avoid any further investigations into John’s health condition.

The family had even accused KC that he may have neglected John’s health and had him isolated during his family days. Meanwhile, even John had accused Shannon of elder abuse. However, the late actor even told PEOPLE once that they were family and still loved each other.

John Amos made these statements in one of his final interviews, which he gave before passing away.

