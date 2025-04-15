Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle Fall Into Audra’s Trap?

As the drama unfolds on The Young and the Restless this Tuesday, April 15, secrets simmer and loyalties are tested. Kyle Abbott may be stepping right into a carefully laid trap, while Audra Charles plots in the shadows and Nate Hastings sounds an ominous warning. Tensions rise as trust is put to the test and characters make moves that could change everything.

Nate Hastings has a warning—and it might be about more than just Damian Kane. With Holden Novak getting close to Audra Charles again, Nate senses trouble. Although Audra claims her past with Holden was nothing serious, the reality is far more complicated. If Nate catches wind of any lingering chemistry, he won’t hesitate to assert his place in Audra’s life and shut Holden down.

But Audra isn’t sitting idly by. While maintaining the façade of commitment to Nate, she’s quietly aligning with Victor Newman to bring down Kyle Abbott. Her next move will be bold and calculated—forcing Kyle to take the bait, and possibly make his first major mistake.

That mistake might prove costly. Kyle’s trust in Audra could lead him into dangerous territory, putting his relationship with Claire Newman at serious risk. Audra’s scheme is unfolding quickly, and Kyle might not realize he’s a pawn until it’s too late.

Elsewhere, Lily Winters is demanding answers from Damian Kane. She knows he’s hiding something—particularly when it comes to Aristotle Dumas. Determined to uncover the truth, Lily warns Damian this is his last shot to gain her trust. He agrees to talk, but not without setting his own terms first.

As the week begins in Genoa City, alliances are shifting and secrets are about to explode. Will Kyle recognize Audra’s betrayal before it costs him everything? Can Nate protect his relationship, or will Holden’s presence upend it all? And will Lily finally get the answers she needs—or is Damian playing a deeper game?