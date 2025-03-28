Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally Spectra Uncover Billy Abbott’s Secrets?

In an upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, tension mounts as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) corners Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) over his hidden motives, while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) makes a shocking revelation to his family. With secrets unraveling, the drama is set to escalate.

Sally grows increasingly suspicious that Billy is keeping something from her. Determined to get to the bottom of things, she presses him for the full truth about Aristotle Dumas. Eventually, Billy may confess his intent to reclaim Chancellor with Aristotle’s help—a revelation that only deepens Sally’s concerns.

Despite Billy’s insistence that his motives are about justice rather than revenge, Sally worries about the dangers of challenging Victor. Billy is confident that Aristotle will handle any fallout without implicating him, but Sally fears he’s underestimating the risks. If their secret alliance is exposed, Victor’s wrath could spell disaster for Abbott Communications.

The situation could become even more complicated when Sally realizes Billy confided in Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) before coming clean to her. Having assured Sally of complete honesty, Billy’s betrayal may spark a new rift between them.

Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action that leaves his family stunned. His unexpected announcement could shake the Newman clan and set the stage for unforeseen consequences.

Elsewhere, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) grows increasingly anxious about Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), fearing she may still be in danger. He suspects Martin Laurent, formerly known as Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), won’t let go of Traci so easily. Determined to protect her, Jack vows to keep Traci far from Paris—though she may have plans of her own.

Advertisement

There’s also the possibility that Martin never left town at all. He could be lying low, waiting for the perfect moment to make his next move. His lingering obsession suggests he won’t give up so easily, ensuring more drama ahead.

With mounting tensions, shocking revelations, and looming threats, The Young and the Restless promises plenty of twists and turns. Stay tuned as secrets unravel and the drama unfolds in Genoa City.