Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Sabotage Claire and Kyle’s Romance?

On The Young and the Restless episode airing Friday, March 7, Victor Newman foresees disaster, Audra Charles keeps secrets, and Jack Abbott makes a promise to Summer Newman. As relationships become more tangled, tensions run high in Genoa City.

Victor finds himself under scrutiny as Claire Newman grows suspicious of his motives. She directly questions whether he’s trying to sabotage her romance with Kyle Abbott by pushing Summer back into the picture. Though Victor may not outright admit it, he hints that Kyle and Summer’s reunion is inevitable.

Concerned for Claire’s future, Victor predicts heartbreak if she continues her relationship with Kyle. His warning may come with an ultimatum—either Claire backs off now, or she risks inevitable devastation.

Meanwhile, Summer confides in Jack Abbott, feeling sidelined as Kyle and Claire grow closer. Jack reassures her that, as Harrison’s mother, she will always be part of the Abbott family. However, despite his comforting words, Summer’s jealousy takes hold, leading her to scheme new ways to win Kyle back.

Elsewhere, Audra Charles meets with Holden Novak, concealing the full extent of their past relationship from Nate Hastings. While she admits they were connected, she downplays the intensity of their bond. As Audra and Holden strategize, he suggests ways to manipulate Damian Kane into strengthening ties with Nate and Amy Lewis—potentially giving him and Audra more time together.

With secrets, ultimatums, and jealousy running rampant, the drama in Genoa City is only escalating. As Audra hides more from Nate and Summer plots to reclaim Kyle, Victor’s warning of disaster may soon become reality. Stay tuned for more twists and turns on The Young and the Restless.