Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle Abbott Set Boundaries with Summer Newman?
In The Young and the Restless Spoiler, March 6, 2025: As tensions rise in Genoa City, Kyle lays down the law with Summer, while Claire struggles with Victor’s disapproval.
Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises drama as Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) takes a firm stand against Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Meanwhile, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) faces a tough reality check from Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) regarding Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) stance on her place in the family.
Claire seeks guidance from Nikki, hoping for insight into earning Victor’s approval. However, Nikki may caution her against expecting a change of heart from Victor, who is known for his unwavering decisions. Instead of chasing his acceptance, Nikki might encourage Claire to focus on strengthening her relationship with Kyle and overcoming any insecurities—especially as Summer remains a constant presence due to their shared custody of Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell).
Despite Claire’s attempts to remain composed, she may confess her concerns over Summer’s subtle yet persistent efforts to pull Kyle back into her orbit. Meanwhile, Kyle grows increasingly aware of Summer overstepping boundaries and makes it clear where his loyalty lies. While he wants to support her through Phyllis Summers' (Michelle Stafford) latest drama, he reminds Summer that he’s committed to Claire now.
Elsewhere, Devon Winters (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) grow more suspicious of Damian Kane (Jermaine Rivers). Ignoring Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) warning to steer clear, they decide to dig deeper into Damian’s secrets.
With Kyle reinforcing his commitment to Claire and Summer refusing to back down, tensions are bound to escalate. Meanwhile, Claire must decide how to handle Victor’s disapproval, and Devon and Lily’s curiosity could land them in dangerous territory. The Young and the Restless fans won’t want to miss the twists ahead.