Your Friends & Neighbors Trailer: Jon Hamm Goes From Riches to Thief in New Apple TV+ Series; WATCH

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the Jon Hamm starer drama series Your Friends & Neighbors. From a high-paying job to a happy family, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) seems to have it all until one day his life spirals out of control.

In the trailer, the protagonist chats with his boss in an unofficial setting and reveals that he is separated from his wife. The next second, he gets fired. “Life boils down to a series of interconnected decisions,” Hamm says in the trailer. “But how the hell can everything go so wrong, so fast?”

Without his wife and a job, Cooper admits he lost his “inner monologue” and even his integrity, at that. The balance he has left in his account could only last him six months. So, does he start to look for a new job? Nope. He resorts to something unethical and much more dangerous – stealing.

While hanging out at the homes of his rich friends, he starts sneaking out luxurious items and selling them for cash. “Rich guy loses his big job, has liquidity problems, turns to petty crimes. That’s not savvy, that’s stupidity,” someone says in the trailer.

Hamm corrects her, saying he did it out of desperation. Committing petty crimes gradually turns into a habit. He becomes a legit thief and possibly leaves a trail behind that gets the police hunting for him. “I’m in trouble,” he admits at some point. Will he confide in his family to get him out of the mess?

Advertisement

As per the official synopsis, the series follows a hedge fund manager who “resorts to burglary after losing his job, targeting wealthy neighbors to maintain his family's lifestyle, but makes a fateful error breaking into the wrong home.”

The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors will be released on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025.