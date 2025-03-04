Is Crazy Rich Asians TV Series on Cards? Director Jon M Chu Spills Beans Over Needing 'More Real Estate' for Characters

Director Jon M. Chu has teased the return of Crazy Rich Asians, but this time in the TV series format. Amid enjoying the success of Wicked in the award season, the filmmaker looked back upon his 2018 hit film and revealed to the media portal that he, along with his team, are working on a version where all of the characters are individually explored.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the Oscars red carpet, the director claimed that while he won’t be revealing much about his upcoming project, it is sure to be grand and loved by the fans of the 2018 film.

Ahead of their appearance at the Academy Awards, media reports stated that both the writers, Chu and Adele Lim, have come onboard with the project. While initially Lim had stepped down from her position for the remake of the movie in 2019, she agreed upon the TV show.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker shared with THR, “We needed more real estate; that was the reality.”

He further dropped hints by sharing, “We developed the movie over and over and over again and we’re still working on a version of something that I won’t talk about now, but the TV landscape allowed us to use all the characters.”

Moreover, the series will be based on the novels by Kevin Kwan, which include Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, and Rich People Problems. The narrative of the books follows the story of Rachel Chu, a New Yorker who, along with her longtime boyfriend, Nick, attends his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the venue, Rachel learns that her boyfriend comes from a wealthy family.

Further details about the cast members and the plot of the show will be revealed by the makers soon.