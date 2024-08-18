Scrubs Season 8 Ending Explained: Does Denise And Drew End Up Together

For devoted fans, Bill Lawrence's Scrubs ended with Season 8 even though it spanned for nine seasons. On several occasions, the series teased potential finales however, the definitive was found in Season 9, Episode 13 which was titled "Our Thanks." The ninth season saw a completely different turn and shifted focus from the familiar lives of J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), Carla (Judy Reyes), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) at Sacred Heart Hospital to the experiences of new medical students at Winston University, which was formerly Sacred Heart.

It was a valiant effort to end the iconic show unexpectedly and we saw J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) appear sporadically as series regulars in the season finale. The focus was on a new group of medical students, who were fresh and overwhelmed as their predecessors. But, next-generation faced challenges in the medical field with a new chapter in the show's ending. Lucy took over as J.D.'s quirky voice-overs and wild daydream which was played by Kerry Bishe. Other characters central to the plot were Drew (Michael Mosley), Denise (Eliza Coupe), and Cole (Dave Franco). Although a conventional ending might not be seen in the final everyone got something out of it.

Cole's journey to surgery in the final season of Scrubs

Cole's main focus in Season 9, was unsurprisingly himself. But a scare with skin cancer and a major moment with Dr. Cox made him realize that surgery was his calling. Turk was the new head of surgery and had eyes on the 'cool guy' Clint as he was looking out for a mentee. Cole had a newfound purpose and limitless enthusiasm hooked onto Turk as his mentor. Turk was reluctant but following advice from Drew to wear Cole down, a surgical tournament kicked started having everything from entourage references to ketchup-blood and drumlines.

Cole proved himself to be a champ and was ready to pee himself and decimate a hoard of Lucy's stuffed unicorns to prove himself. Viewers saw him in a different light as it was not a pretty journey and he kept committing to something new. Their arc remained unresolved even till the end of the finale episode and we could rightly assume that under Turk's tutelage, he would do well and maybe come up with punny practice "Cole Cutz."

Denise and Drew agree that their fling was an actual relationship

Denise took the relationship ahead and after a few uncomfortable remarks about marriage and starting a family, she told Drew it was time for them to advance their relationship. The main moment came when Drew discovered a large hole in the wall between their rooms due to a bathtub mishap and urged him to put on a curtain to create space. Drew felt a bit overwhelmed, because of Denise’s enthusiasm to take the relationship further.

Drew eventually came around by the end of the day in a true Scrubs way. Even though the show had a realistic portrayal of hospital life it also excelled at exploring the complexities of relationships. What was the Twist? Denise's energy offered Drew the clarity he required. Denise took a sledgehammer in a bold and unapologetic style reflecting matters to be in her control. Denise's antics were described in a fun and vivid way. She seemed to embody a bold and fearless spirit that created unforgettable TV moments. She faced challenges head-on and the sledgehammer stunt was a metaphor for changing the scenario. The unconventional actions often lead to unexpected insights, and it can be called an unapologetic 'crazy' approach.

Students bid farewell to 'Scrub's Season 9 Cadaver, Ben

Lucy Bennett was being groomed to be the new J.D., complete with her own whimsical daydreams during the start of Season 9. The setup indicated that she was destined for a great ending but the show took a different turn. Lucy's story instead of being dramatic ended quietly as she took over the role of the group's moral compass. Her final task was to ensure that their cadaver, Ben, was well honored at the ceremony of thanks. The show had a unique blend of humour and depth reflecting a poignant and subtle wrap-up.

Lucy got back to form after a heart-to-heart with Denise, who ended up eating a sandwich in the morgue. Denise played a major role in shifting Ben's troubled life to important lessons his death brought to medicine along with a new vision. However, it was not a major turning point in Lucy's journey.

Dr. Cox embraces his role as Scrubs' resident Wise Old sage

Dr. Cox, with his trademark chip on his shoulder and a wealth of medical knowledge, reluctantly became Winston University's unofficial Yoda in the Season 9 finale of Scrubs. He had a gruff demeanor and sarcastic style but he guided the clueless residents, medical students, and doctors. By the episode's end, we saw there was a perfectly orchestrated match. Initially, Dr. Cox pushed Cole into Turk's mentorship when was struggling to find a specialty and Turk was looking for a mentee.

Dr. Turk, as a department head, took benefit from a little guidance. He had an intention to groom Clint as his protégé and push Cole away from surgery. But Dr. Cox stepping in and out it straight that Turk proteges were like blank slated and needed the knowledge as they did not come ready-made.

Cox also pointed out that mentors don't always get to choose their mentees with a lot of sarcasm. Cox proved at the end that being the wise old sage was not only about knowledge but also about when and how to impart it. They hinted possible reunion and the characters evolved fascinatingly as it was not their final farewell. Fans can watch Scrubs on Hulu in the U.S.

