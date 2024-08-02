Here’s All About Florence Pugh's Dating History; Know The Actors That Midsommar Star Has Dated

We have seen Florence Pugh take over the screen with massive power, be it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow or the WWE movie Fighting with My Family. Just as she has been highly dedicated to her performances, Florence Pugh's dating portrays something similar about the actress.

To be precise, Zach Braff has been Florence Pugh’s boyfriend for a long time; however, a few more men fell for the Don't Worry Darling star.

She has dated the three most talented men in the industry. Let’s learn about the lucky men who have had the privilege to date the actress.

Florence Pugh's dating history

Florence Pugh's dating history involves three most dazzling men from the Hollywood industry. While stating the names of those whom Florence Pugh dated, we would like you to be cautious as you might fall for them as well.

These men are Charlie Gooch, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter and Zach Braff.

Charlie Gooch (2023)

Beginning with the most recent person in Florence Pugh’s dating history, Charlie Gooch. Back in time, rumors spread all across Hollywood that Florence Pugh was dating Charlie Gooch, who happens to be an acclaimed photographer by profession.

The rumors about Gooch being Florence Pugh’s boyfriend also flew when she and the photographer were seen together following the British Fashion Awards that were held in December 2022.

The rumors did not have any proof of the relationship at that time. However, a few months later, the two were spotted holding hands with each other in London on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

A few images also surfaced that showed them smoking cigarettes while spending time with each other at a coffee shop. These images also showed Charlie Gooch giving a hug to Florence Pugh from behind. Then later in that same year, in March, both Pugh and Gooch were spotted grabbing drinks with their friends. They were seen spending a happy time together in Rome.

Although there have been no official confirmations about their relationship, from neither end, they were seen to be following each other on social media platform Instagram.

Both Florence Pugh and Charlie Gooch have never commented publicly about their relationship; however, the couple is reportedly set to split up by October 2023. They still follow each other on Instagram.

Will Poulter (May 2022)

Well, Will Poulter and Florence Pugh have not only worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but were also co-stars in the highly appreciated film Midsommar. The rumors of their romance started to spread when they both were seen spending time together during a holiday in Ibiza; however, they both were accompanied by their friends.

Spilling the tea, if she was ever dating Will Poulter, the Dune: Part Two actress shared a post on social media. On Instagram, Florence Pugh denied the dating rumors in a story post. She wrote, “No, Will Poulter and I are not dating.”

Pugh further continued by stressing that she went to the beach with Poulter while being around their friends. She also cleared the air by stating that one can see their friends standing nearby in almost all of the photos, where Pugh and Poulter are present.

She then stated that the photos were cleverly cropped, cutting the friends out of the frame in such a way that it looked like only Poulter and Pugh were present.

Expressing her disappointment, the actress further added that people don't need to be horrible on the internet and that they should think twice before spreading any rumor on social media.

Zach Braff (2019–2022)

The love story of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff is very sweet and simple. As per reports, this person in Florence Pugh's dating history had connected with the actress through social media. This was when Zach Braff had complimented Pugh for her obviously fabulous performance in the 2016 movie, Lady Macbeth.

Soon after, the two talented personalities took things offline when they came together for a short film called In the Time It Takes to Get There. After the project was completed, they both started showing up together and making public appearances.

Back in April 2019, they both were seen holding hands in New York City. This was a few weeks after the short film premiered.

Soon, in October of that year, Braff posted photos of Florence Pugh alongside other friends. Then, in November, he posted a few photos of the actress again. However, they both did not confirm their relationship until the comments made it clear in December.

It was when Braff commented on Pugh’s Instagram picture with a princess emoji. Soon, someone in the comment section hoped and stated, “You’re 44 years old.” Defending her man, Florence Pugh stated, “And yet he got it.”

Throughout the relationship timeline, Florence Pugh has defended her man many times. These were the three men that are included in Florence Pugh’s dating history.

