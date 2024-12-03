Zendaya Honors Her Mother At Gotham Awards 2024, Dedicating Spotlight Tribute She Won For Challengers

Zendaya marked the start of a glorious awards season for her with a heartwarming moment at the 34th Annual Gotham Film Awards in New York City. The 28-year-old actress received the Spotlight Tribute, which honors the most influential artists, directors, and filmmakers. She received the award for her role as tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan in Challengers, helmed by Luca Guadagnino.

The Euphoria star donned a white Louis Vuitton halter-neck gown while accepting the award. She dedicated the award to her mother, Claire Stoermer. She said, "To my mom. My mom's here tonight; she's embarrassed."

She expressed appreciation towards the Challengers team, acknowledging efforts put forth by filmmakers, producers, and costume and make-up artists. She appreciated Justin Kuritzkes, who wrote the character of Tashi to be dynamic, and Luca Guadagnino for his very visionary storytelling.

The Dune actress added, "I mean, yes, I get to be up here, and I get to do it, but my character is only an amalgamation of the beautiful ideas of the amazing, creative people around me."

Even the executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Jeffrey Sharp, could not stop praising her talent, saying, "Her performances in Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, and Euphoria have made her one of the most captivating actors of her generation."

With the cast including Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, beside the Spider-Man star herself, Challengers gained critical acclaim after its April release and earned a nomination for Best Feature at the Gotham Awards. Its Grammy-nominated soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross only further sealed its success.

The two-time Emmy-winning actress will next return to the big screen alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie. Zendaya will also star in the A24 romance opposite Robert Pattinson, helmed by Kristoffer Borgli, the filming of which began in October 2024. Apart from these, she will also reprise her role in the upcoming season of HBO's Euphoria.

