Zoe Saldana Celebrates First Academy Award Nomination for Emilia Perez with Heartfelt Note: ‘I Am Truly Honored and…

Zoe Saldana seems to be on cloud nine as she garnered her first Oscar nomination for her incredible work in Emilia Perez. To celebrate this, along with expressing her thankfulness for the same, the actress shared a post on social media.

Saldana took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself happily posing alongside her sisters Cisely and Mariel; she expressed, “I am truly honored and grateful for the nomination. Thank you so much for considering me for this award. I am thrilled to be among such talented company.”

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star also penned that the movie was, “made with love.” While expressing gratitude to the Academy and giving a shout-out to the film’s director, Jaques Audiard, Saldana penned, “Thank you to @theacademy and its members for recognizing our work. Jacques!!!!! BINGO!” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, the Avatar actress has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Other contenders in this category are Ariana Grande (Wicked), Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Isabella Rossellini (Vonclave), and Felicity Jones (The Brutalist).

It appears that this year is a big one for Saldana after many years in the industry, impressing the audience with her work as she achieved another professional milestone. The actress took home her first-ever Golden Globe award during the ceremony held on January 5 in California.

According to People magazine, apart from the Oscar nomination, The Adam Project star is also nominated for the BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards.

The audience can catch this year’s Academy Award on March 2, Sunday, and it will air live on Hulu and ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

