BRIT Awards Nominations 2025: Charli XCX And Dua Lipa Lead The Race; See The Complete List Here
The nomination list for this year’s BRIT Awards is out. Charli XCX and Dua Lipa are leading the race with five and four nominations, respectively. Scroll down to read the full list.
The BRIT Awards have released their nomination list for the year. Charli XCX and Dua Lipa have managed to take the lead in the race with five and four nods, respectively.
Moreover, the Beatles will mark their return to the award ceremony for the first time in 50 years after being nominated in the category of song of the year for Now & Then.
Scroll down to read the complete list of nominations.
Artist of the year
- Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
- Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
- Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
- Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
- Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
- Jamie xx, Young/XL Beggars
- Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
- Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
- Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
- Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
Best new artist
- English Teacher, Island/Universal Music
- Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
- Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
- Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone/Universal Music
- The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Group of the year
- Bring Me the Horizon, RCA/Sony Music
- Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
- Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
- The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
- The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
Mastercard album of the year
- Charli XCX – Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching, Partisan Records
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism, Warner/Warner Music
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World, Polydor/Universal Music
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy, Island/Universal Music
Brits Rising Star
- Myles Smith [WINNER], RCA/Sony Music
- Elmiene, Polydor/Universal Music
- Good Neighbours, Polydor/Universal Music
International artist of the year
- Adrianne Lenker, 4AD/XL Beggars
- Asake, YBNL Nation
- Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
- Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
- Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
- Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
- Kendrick Lamar, Interscope/Universal Music
- Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
- Taylor Swift, EMI/Universal Music
- Tyler, the Creator, Columbia/Sony Music
Song of the year
- "I Like the Way You Kiss Me," Artemas, Parlophone/Warner Music
- “Kisses,” BI3SS x CamrinWatsin (ft. Bbyclose), Atlantic/Warner Music
- “BAND4BAND,” Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby), Columbia/Capitol/Motown/Sony Music
- “Guess,” Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music
- “Backbone,” Chase & Status (ft. Stormzy), 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
- “Feelslikeimfallinginlove,” Coldplay, Parlophone/Warner Music
- “Training Season,” Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
- “Alibi,” Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental), Atlantic/Warner Music
- “Angel of My Dreams,” Jade, RCA/Sony Music
- “Kehlani,” Jordan Adetunji, Warner/Warner Music
- “Thick of It,” KSI (ft. Trippie Redd), Atlantic/Warner Music
- “Stargazing,” Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
- “You’re Christmas to Me,” Sam Ryder, East West/Rhino/Warner Music
- “Somedays,” Sonny Fedora/Jazzy/D.O.D, Solotoko/Ada Warner Music
- “Now and Then,” The Beatles, Apple/UMR
International group of the year
- Amyl and The Sniffers, Rough Trade Records/XL Beggars
- Confidence Man, Chaos/Universal Music
- Fontaines D.C., XL Recordings/XL Beggars
- Future & Metro Boomin, RCA/Sony Music
- Linkin Park, Warner/Warner Music
International song of the year
- “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone, Warner/Warner Music
- “Texas Hold Em,” Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment/Sony
- “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish, Interscope/Universal Music
- “Good Luck, Babe!,” Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music
- “End of Beginning,” Djo, AWAL/Djo/The Orchard
- “Houdini,” Eminem, Interscope/Universal Music
- “Too Sweet,” Hozier, Island/Universal Music
- “Lovin On Me,” Jack Harlow, Atlantic/Warner Music
- “Stick Season,” Noah Kahan, Republic Records/Universal Music
- “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen), Republic Records/Universal Music
- “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter, Island/Universal Music
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey, American Dogwood/Empire
- “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone), EMI/Universal Music
- “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims, Atlantic/Warner Music
- “Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman, ISO Supremacy/Pulse/Stem Disintermedia
Hip-hop/grime/rap act
- Central Cee, Columbia/Sony Music
- Dave, Def Jam/Universal Music
- Ghetts, Warner/Warner Music
- Little Simz, AWAL/Sony Music
- Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music
Dance act
- Becky Hill, Polydor/Universal Music
- Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
- Chase & Status, 0207 Records/Universal Music
- Fred Again.., Atlantic/Warner Music
- Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Pop act
- Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music
- Dua Lipa, Warner/Warner Music
- Jade, RCA/Sony Music
- Lola Young, Island/Universal Music
- Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music
Alternative/rock act
- Beabadoobee, Dirty Hit
- Ezra Collective, Partisan Records
- Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music
- The Cure, Polydor/Universal Music
- The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music
R&B act
- Cleo Sol, AWAL/Sony Music
- Flo, Island/Universal Music
- Jorja Smith, FAMM/The Orchard/Sony
- Michael Kiwanuka, Polydor/Universal Music
- Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony
